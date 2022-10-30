LINK CLICK Season 2 release date in 2023 confirmed by Shiguang Dailiren Season 2 trailer, key visual

LINK CLICK’s two most important characters Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang. Pic credit score: studio LAN

LINK CLICK Season 2 will debut in 2023, with the precise premiere date but to be introduced.

Bilibili unveiled the information on October 29, 2022, alongside a brand-new key visible (second one, to date) and a trailer PV for the donghua (Chinese language animation) sequence throughout the Made by Bilibili 2022-2023 panel.



LINK CLICK Season 1 ran from April to July 2021 on Bilibili for Chinese language audiences and on Funimation in English-speaking international locations. Crunchyroll offered a LINK CLICK (Shiguang Dailiren) English dub that premiered on August 8, 2022.

A Japanese dub premiered in January 2022. LINK CLICK is without doubt one of the uncommon donghua sequence to have acquired a Japanese dub. Not too long ago, solely Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation (Mo Dao Zu Shi) received that honor.

LINK CLICK S 1 runs for 11 episodes; the sequence additionally has an OVA and a few chibi particular episodes. Shiguang Dailiren Season 2 was introduced on the ending of episode 11.

LINK CLICK Season 2: What we all know to date

Shiguang Dailiren Season 2 is being produced by Bilibili and BeDream, similar to Season 1.

Right here is the important thing visible talked about above:

Second key visible for the upcoming LINK CLICK Season 2. Pic credit score: studio LAN

The returning LINK CLICK S 2 workers members embody, as follows:

Studio LAN — producer, unit director, chief animation director

Li Haoling (Psychic Princess) — director, scriptwriter

INPLICK — unique character designer

LAN, Huang Simeng, Xiong Dan — character designers

For LINK CLICK Season 1, studio LAN was joined by Haoliners Animation League in producing the sequence, whereas Zhang Yuxia and Zhu Linzheng have been answerable for storyboarding.

In the event you haven’t seen this good sequence but, check out the Shiguang Dailiren Season 1 trailer:

It’s probably that the voice actors for the 2 MCs might be reprising their roles however this information has but to floor.

In Shiguang Dailiren Season 1, the next VAs have been concerned:

Cheng Xiaoshi:

Su Shangqing — Chinese language VA

Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Tokyo Ghoul’s Hideyoshi Nagachika) — Japanese VA

Lim Chaebin — Korean VA

Alejandro Saab — English VA

Donald Reignoux — French VA

Phakhin Tlabphet — Thai VA

Lu Guang:

Yang Tianxiang — Chinese language VA

Takahiro Sakurai (Report of Ragnarok’s Poseidon) — Japanese VA

Kim Hyeonuk — Korean VA

Zeno Robinson — English VA

Romain Altché — French VA

Khun Teil — Thai VA

The primary Shiguang Dailiren Season 2 key visible was revealed on November 18, 2021, and you’ll see it instantly under.

First key visible for the upcoming LINK CLICK Season 2. Pic credit score: studio LAN

The plot follows Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who run a retailer referred to as “Time Photograph Studio”. LINK CLICK being a supernatural title, each most important characters have particular powers, which they use profusely to satisfy shoppers’ requests. Particularly, they enter the images to journey again in time to the second the photographs have been taken. Thereby, the 2 assume the id of the photographer, changing into aware of their feelings and reminiscences.

Hopefully, extra data will emerge quickly, as LINK CLICK (時光代理人, Shiguang Dailiren) is without doubt one of the masterpieces of Chinese language animation.