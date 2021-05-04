Linerless Labels Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast |  3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries

For building a wonderful Linerless Labels Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ImageTek Labels, UPM, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE- A Beiersdorf Company, Lewis Label Products, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Mondi Plc., Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Chicago Tag & Label, Honeywell International Inc., Polylabel, Intertronics, Sika AG , Macfarlane Group Plc., H.B. Fuller Company, Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constantia Flexibles, Coveris, and R. Donnelley & Sons Company among other domestic and global players.

Linerless labels market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market size is valued at USD 3.14 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The linerless labels market is estimated to be driven by ever-increasing demand for linerless labels for logistic applications such as shipping and transportation. The increase in demand for consumer durables is resulting in high adoption of linerless labels in various industries thus supporting growth of the market. The rising demand for sustainable labels, increasing demand for linerless labels in packaging of food and beverages due to growing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable and versatile labels, strict government policies in the emerging economies owing to increased awareness regarding food safety, high demand for linerless labels from the pharmaceutical industry, along with the escalating demand for consumer goods product and flexible packaging industry are also expected to flourish the growth of the target market. Moreover, the growing innovations for linerless labels and rising adoption of advanced linerless labels in emerging economies will foster various new opportunities that will accelerate the growth of the linerless labels market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand from pharmaceuticals industry positively drives the market.

Rising emphasis and trends towards eco-friendly labels.

Growing demand from Asia Pacific region is set to boost the market.

Increasing costs of raw materials.

Small players find it difficult to attain their economies of scale.

Conducts Overall LINERLESS LABELS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Composition (Facestock, Adhesives, Others),

Printing Ink Type (Water-based Ink, UV-curable based Ink, Solvent-based Ink, Hot-melt-based Ink),

Printing Ink Technology (Digital Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Screen Printing, Lithography Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress printing),

Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Personal Care, Retail Labels, Others)

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018 Henkel successfully built global innovation centre for adhesive technologies, helping them with innovative R&Ds and skill development and training.

In May 2018 COVERIS Granby Sausages collaborated with Ravenwood for packaging of their products with linerless lables.

In April 2018 Henkel and Mondi Group successfully ventured to reduce environmental footprints from packaging. The venture gives Mondi Group access to Henkel’s resources and provides Henkel with Mondi’s innovative technology.

In 2018 LINTEC announced launch of a new set of label materials that are compatible even with industrial printers enabling printing labels even in small lots.

