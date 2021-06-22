Liner Board Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | International Paper, Oji Fibre Solutions  Ltd, Nine Dragons Paper  Limited

The latest study released on the Global Liner Board Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Liner Board market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Liner board is the material used to make corrugated boxes â€“ commonly known as cardboard. It is the most often used packaging material because it is versatile, lightweight, strong, and made from renewable resources. According to the research, The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA), total liner board production in March increased 10 percent compared to March 2019. It was up eight percent when compared to the same three months of 2019.

International Paper, Oji Fibre Solutions Ltd, Nine Dragons Paper Limited, Pratt Industries, Sonoco Products Company, Svenska Cellulosa AB, New-Indy Containerboard, Hazel Mercantile Limited, Eagle Paper International Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Limited,

Liner Board Market Latest Insights:

In May 2020 Samuel Packaging Systems Group united states based company launches their new product named Corrugated Unitizer for finishing containment.

Market Drivers:

Environmental Concerns most important to the High Demand for Recycled Packaging is one of the major key driving factors of growth

The growth of the beverage industry

rising Demand for Processed and Packaged Foods



Market Trends:

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions

Emergence for premium packaging



Market Opportunity:

The Growing e-commerce delivery across the world is also a major factor motivating the companies to invest in the market and boosting the growth opportunities

Market Challenges:

Increasing challenges in an increasingly competitive global economy

The Global Liner Board Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Kraftliners, Testliners, Flutings, Other Types (White Top, etc.)), Application (Printing Industry, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Others), Linerboard and medium (Single wall, Double-wall, Triple wall, Others), Material (Virgin Fibers, Recycled Fibers, Virgin + Recycled Fibers, Others)

Liner Board Market Mergers & Acquisition:

For instance, in April 2020 New-Indy Containerboard, a united states based company has acquired the Shoreline Container. This acquisition will let to continue serving customers with exceptional excellence and service. the opportunities this acquisition will provide and the services will be able to implement through the combined companies help the company growth

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

