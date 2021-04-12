Linear Motion Systems Market Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2018-2028

Linear motion systems typically utilize the screw mechanism to transfer rotatory movements into linear movements. Linear motion systems are primarily utilized in various applications, such as the material handling technology in light duty machining works in wood, plastic and aluminium sectors. Linear motion systems find various usages in packaging, transportation, pick and place and palletizing in material handling across various end-use industries.

Deployment of systems in these applications delivers seamless and agile processing, thereby reducing the requirement of maintenance. The linear motion systems market has witnessed chronological developments with respect to system design and regular updating of technologies incorporated in devising a more accurate and an efficient system.

Global Linear Motion Systems Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Linear Motion Systems market can be segmented on the basis of application.

Based on product type, the global linear motion systems market can be segmented into:

Linear Guides & Tables

Linear Drive System Roller Screws Ball Screws

Actuators

Based on end-use industry, the global linear motion systems market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Steel Manufacturing

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Linear Motion Systems Market: Dynamics

Shift in technology from pneumatic and hydraulic systems towards electromechanical systems to meet the demand for flexibility, reliability, higher precision, and greater efficiency with reduced energy use.

The aforementioned reasons are expected to propel the demand for linear motion systems and this, in turn, will push the growth of the linear motion systems market. Further, the growing trend of machinery to facilitate greater efficiency is expected to continue and sustain industrial growth, especially in the Americas and Europe.

Further, growing automotive sales and increasing vehicle parc has resulted in increasing carbon emission, which makes automotive sector a key contributor to the greenhouse effect. As a result, various agencies have created regulations for the development of vehicles and green technologies that are fuel efficient. This, in turn, will escalate the demand for linear motion products, such as roller screws and ball screws, etc.

With the ever increasing contraction of electronics, equipment manufacturing has also deteriorated. Thus, the manufacturers of linear motion systems are focussing on the development of products that are small, maintenance-free as well as eliminate the need for re-lubrication.

This is anticipated to be one of the key trends identified in the market over the near future. Another trend in the market is that the manufacturers are developing industry 4.0 components that are applicable to enterprise-level connectivity.

Global Linear Motion Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global linear motion systems market is expected to be strongly dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Owing to the growing end-use industries across India and China, the demand for linear motion systems is expected to rise continuously.

Europe is anticipated to follow the Asia Pacific in the market in terms of demand. North America is expected to account for a small share in the market. However, it is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market in near future. Slow growth in end-use industries across countries, such as Mexico, Brazil etc., is the key factor affecting the demand for linear motion systems in the Latin American region.

Global Linear Motion Systems Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Linear Motion Systems market are Parker Hannifin Corp., Thomson Industries, Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, NSK Ltd., Kollmorgen, AB SKF, Lintech, THK CO., LTD, Hiwin Corporation, LINAK, Rollon S.p.A., NIPPON BEARING CO., LTD., Progressive Automation Inc. and Bishop-Wisecarver.

