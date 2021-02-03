Linear Displacement Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Linear Displacement Sensor Market: Overview

Linear displacement sensors are common displacement gauges that are used to measure the travel distance from the current location to the pointed location. These sensors are very light in weight along with a wide range of applications in different sectors like chemical, oil & gas, industrial, and others. Moreover, these sensors are also used to examine the dimensions for finding the thickness, height, and width of the object. The working principle of these displacement sensors is based on two points, one is non-contact measurements utilizing the sound waves, magnetic field, and second is the direct contact measurement with an object. Sensors possess some other properties like temperature drift, automatic level correction, high-resolution eclectic shutter, and others. Some of the commonly used applications are process control and locating electronic component applications on the given PCB during manufacturing.

Global Linear Displacement Sensor Market: Growth Factors

The increasing demand for small & light miniatures and surging adoption of ultrasonic sensors in several industries are boosting the growth of the global linear displacement sensor market. Moreover, the increasing application of these displacement sensors in manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverages, automotive, and many other sectors is positively shaping the trajectory of the global linear displacement sensor market. Quick growth in the adoption of the latest technologies like advanced driver systems (ADAS) in parking assistance for vehicles is boosting the growth of the global linear displacement sensor market. There is an on-going trend of the LVDT sensors owing to their added benefits like low power consumption, low output impedance, and lightweight. The growing popularity of such sensors in various sectors like automation, power turbines, aerospace & defense is fueling the growth of the market globally. Stringent rules and regulations of the governments are one of the major factors driving the growth of the global linear displacement sensor market. Moreover, the high penetration of smartphones and other electronic devices is anticipated to boost the market growth globally. The growing demand for non-contact sensors in automobiles is bolstering the market growth. The comfort and convenience offered by these sensors are likely to fuel the growth of the market significantly during the forecast period.

Global Linear Displacement Sensor Market: Segmentation

The global linear displacement sensor market can be segmented into application, type, and region.

By application, the market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, manufacturing, industrial, oil & gas, chemical, food & beverages, and others. The manufacturing segment holds hegemony over others due to the proliferation of the sector. The increasing utilization of linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors, magnetostrictive sensors, encoders, and capacitive sensors in the manufacturing sector is fueling the growth of the segment.

By type, the market can be segmented into ultrasonic, LVDT, optical, laser, magnetic, inductive, conductive plastic, and magnetostrictive displacement.

By contact type, the market can be segmented into contact and non-contact type. The non-contact type sensors account for the largest share in the global linear displacement sensor market owing to their high precision measurement, ease of use, longer lifespan, resistance to contamination, and enhanced accuracy.

Global Linear Displacement Sensor Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global linear displacement sensor market due to technological advancements like laser technology displacement sensors in the region. Moreover, the increasing rules and regulations of the government are further contributing to the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth and high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid proliferation of the manufacturing sector in the region.

Global Linear Displacement Sensor Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global linear displacement sensor market are Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., TRANS-TEK Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, TE Connectivity, Omron Corporation, MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH & Co., KG, Loadstar Sensors, Keyence Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., A-Tech Instruments Ltd., Althen Sensors, Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., RDP Electronics Ltd., Trans-Tek Inc., Micro-Epsilon, Solartron Metrology, and GmbH & Co. KG.

Global Linear Displacement Sensor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



