Linear Alpha Olefins Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast 2020-2025
According to the global linear alpha olefins market by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of USD 9.5 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 12.6 Billion by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2020-2025.
Linear alpha olefins (LAOs) are alkenes that have a terminal double bond between the first and second atom of carbon. LAOs are mainly utilized as co-monomers for producing polyethylene. They are also used in the form of precursors for plasticizers, detergents and synthetic lubricants. They can either be produced by the oligomerization of ethylene or as a by-product of the Fischer Tropsch synthesis and then separated into single components by fractionation.
Global Linear Alpha Olefins Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the extensive utilization of LAOs in various industries across the globe. Apart from having applications in the manufacturing of waxes, surfactants, high-performing industrial and engine oils, they are widely used for manufacturing lubricants due to their beneficial properties, such as low volatility, natural lubricity, wear and tear, thermal stability, and chemical inertness. Furthermore, market players are currently investing heavily in the expansion of LAO production capacities, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Idemitsu Kosan Co. (IDKOY), INEOS Oligomers.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, End-Use and Region.
Performance of Key Regions
North America
Middle East
Western Europe
South Africa
Others
Market by Type
Butene
Hexene
Octene
Decene
Dodecene
Tetradecene
Hexadecene
Octadecene
Eicosene
Others
Market by End Use
LLDPE
Detergent Alcohols
HDPE
Lubricants
LDPE
Others
