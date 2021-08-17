Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Linear Alpha Olefins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global linear alpha olefins market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/linear-alpha-olefins-market/requestsample

Linear alpha olefins (LAOs) refer to alkenes with a terminal double bond at the first carbon atom of the chain. The double bond determines the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound. These unbranched alkenes, with the chemical formula CXH2X, are either produced by Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, followed by purification, or by the oligomerization of ethylene molecules in the presence of a solvent and catalyst. They are generally used as co-monomers for manufacturing polyethylene, inks, waxes, plastic packaging, cosmetic emollients, color concentrates, and high-performing engine and industrial oils. They can also be tailored to meet individual specifications and provide vast options for new chemical development.

Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the linear alpha olefins market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the linear alpha olefins market on the basis of region, type and end use.

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Middle East
  • Western Europe
  • South Africa
  • Others

Breakup by Type:

  • Butene
  • Hexene
  • Octene
  • Decene
  • Dodecene
  • Tetradecene
  • Hexadecene
  • Octadecene
  • Eicosene
  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • LLDPE
  • Detergent Alcohols
  • HDPE
  • Lubricants
  • LDPE
  • Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/linear-alpha-olefins-market

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Commercial Printing Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

December 17, 2020
