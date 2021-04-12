Linear alpha-Olefins – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)
Latest market research report on Global Linear alpha-Olefins Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Linear alpha-Olefins market.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Linear alpha-Olefins market include:
Sasol
Idemitsu
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Evonik Industries
SABIC
Dow Chemical
Linde
Shell
Exxonmobil Chemical
Ineos
On the basis of application, the Linear alpha-Olefins market is segmented into:
Oilfield Chemicals
Detergent Alcohols
Alkylbenzenes, Linear & Branched
Polybutylene
Others
Market Segments by Type
1-butene
1-hexene
1-octene
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Linear alpha-Olefins Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Linear alpha-Olefins Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Linear alpha-Olefins Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Linear alpha-Olefins Market in Major Countries
7 North America Linear alpha-Olefins Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Linear alpha-Olefins Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Linear alpha-Olefins Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Linear alpha-Olefins Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Key Stakeholders
Linear alpha-Olefins manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Linear alpha-Olefins
Linear alpha-Olefins industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Linear alpha-Olefins industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
