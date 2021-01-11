Linear Accelerator Market Share, Industry Size, Type, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2027

The Linear Accelerator Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

The linear accelerator market was valued US$ 3,787.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6,803.7million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2020–2027.

The List of companies – Linear Accelerator Market

Altair Technologies, Inc. BEVATECH GmbH CGN Dasheng diondo GmbH Elekta AB IBA Iotron Industries Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD. Varex Imaging Corporation Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Demand for LINAC technology to destroy tumor and cancer cells to drive linear accelerator market at 6.8%CAGR during 2020–2027

According to our latest market study on “Linear Accelerator Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis- by Energy Range (Less than 4 MeV, 4 MeV to 8 MeV, 8 MeV to 12 MeV, and More than 12 MeV), Application (Industrial Radiography, Cargo Screening, Radiation Processing, and Others), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Food and Beverages, Metals and Mining, and Others), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 3.79 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.80billionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Accelerators play a significant role in modern healthcare. In the medical industry, the linear accelerators are prominently used for treating cancer patients. A medical linear accelerator (LINAC) adapts high-energy x-rays to destroy cancer cells and tumors while sparing normal tissues in proximity; this raises the vitality of the quality assurance of linear accelerators. Moreover, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)and machine learning (ML) is transforming the medical imaging device landscape globally, especially by adding to the effectiveness of cancer treatment through technologies such as LINAC. As a result, the hospitals are further focusing on developing ML- and AI-enabled LINACs for oncology treatment. This technique is likely to be transformed into convenient treatment option in the coming years.Companies such as Elekta, Varian, and Bevatech GmbH leverage the technology of linear accelerators to treat cancer patients. The global medical industry is expected to reach past the value of US$ 2.51 billion by 2022, and this boom is expected result in significant demand for the LINAC products.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are a few of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The biological crisis has limited the growth of various industries worldwide, and hence, the global economy is anticipated to face a slump in 2020, as well as in 2021. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as manufacturing, medical, energy & power, electronics & semiconductors, and automotive. The sharp decline in industrial activities is impacting the growth of global linear accelerator market as they are the major supply and demand sources for linear accelerator equipment providers. Moreover, the factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various electronic components required for linear accelerator manufacturing.

The report segments the global linear accelerator market as follows:

By Energy Range

Less than 4 MeV

4 MeV to 8 MeV

8 MeV to 12 MeV

More than 12 MeV

By Application

Industrial Radiography

Cargo Screening

Radiation Processing

Others

By Enterprise Size

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Food and Beverages

Metals and Mining

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



