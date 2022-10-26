Lindsey Graham says there are ‘gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands’ if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Name through Getty Pictures

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham campaigned in Ohio for Senate candidate JD Vance.

Throughout a speech at a Republican Celebration dinner in Lima, Graham riled up a crowd of the social gathering devoted.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is about to chair the Home Judiciary Committee if the GOP retakes the chamber.

LIMA, Ohio — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was met with roaring laughter from a crowd of Republican voters on Tuesday night when he prompt that Republican Rep. Jim Jordan’s ascension to chair of the Home Judiciary Committee might lead to a raft of suicides.

Graham, campaigning in Ohio for GOP Senate candidate JD Vance, addressed a room filled with social gathering devoted at a dinner hosted by the native Republican social gathering in Lima, a Western Ohio metropolis that Jordan has lengthy represented in Congress. Additionally in attendance had been Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio GOP chairman Mike Paduchik, and a handful of different high Republican officers within the state.

Vance, a former enterprise capitalist and the writer of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is dealing with a more durable than anticipated race in opposition to Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, and has not too long ago been campaigning with nationwide Republican figures together with former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

“You bought one thing actually particular right here. This man goes to vary the Republican Celebration, change the Senate, all for the higher,” Graham mentioned close to the start of his deal with, referring to Vance. “However this is some phrases that basically rattle the Democratic Celebration. What is the worst factor the Democratic Celebration desires to listen to? Chairman Jim Jordan.”

Jordan, a frontrunner of the social gathering’s proper flank and at present the highest Republican on the Judiciary Committee, has pledged to conduct investigations into the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Division of Justice if the GOP retakes the Home.

Graham speaks at a Republican dinner in Lima, Ohio as Jordan appears to be like on.Bryan Metzger/Insider

“There are gonna be folks leaping off bridges in San Francisco by the 1000’s,” mentioned Graham, bursting into laughter together with the group. “You realize, New York Metropolis, they might actually shut down.”

A mean of 30 folks yearly die by suicide on the Golden Gate Bridge within the San Francisco Bay space. Greater than 1,800 folks have in whole have plunged to their deaths from the well-known bridge — essentially the most variety of suicides on any bridge within the nation, in keeping with The Los Angeles Instances. Officers not too long ago started establishing a metal internet beneath the bridge in an try to forestall deaths.

Graham has made a model of this joke not less than as soon as earlier than, together with denying rumors that he may be homosexual in a 2009 interview with the New York Instances.

“I do know it is actually gonna upset a whole lot of homosexual males — I am positive a whole lot of ’em are gonna be leaping off the Golden Gate Bridge — however I ain’t out there,” mentioned Graham within the interview. “I ain’t homosexual. Sorry.”

Jordan, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, helped discovered the conservative Home Freedom Caucus and beforehand served as chair of the Home Republican Research Committee. He is promised the judiciary committee will “aggressively” examine the Division of Justice and different authorities entities and officers if the GOP retakes management of the Home.

On the Lima occasion, Graham went on to joke about Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler’s weight. The present chair of the judiciary committee has been open prior to now about his struggles with weight reduction.

“I can not wait till he will get the gavel. The most effective commerce within the historical past of politics is Jerry Nadler for Jim Jordan,” mentioned Graham. “You are saving about 200 kilos.”

Attendees pay attention as Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks on the Republican dinner in Lima, Ohio.Bryan Metzger/Insider

However Graham additionally underscored the broader stakes of the 2022 midterm elections, noting that Republicans will have the ability to examine Democrats on a spread of points in the event that they regain energy.

“The underside line is we’ll have oversight. We’ll ask questions you’ve got been dying for someone to ask, and we’ll see what sort of solutions we get,” he mentioned. “We’ll get to the underside a whole lot of this crap. You may solely try this should you’re in cost.”

On the outset of the dinner, Vance praised Graham, saying he’d adopted his profession for a very long time. “I’ve watched him on TV, I’ve watch him on Fox Information, like a whole lot of you,” mentioned Vance.

Vance mentioned Graham significantly impressed him with an impassioned protection of Supreme Court docket nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The candidate famous that his spouse, Usha, had as soon as labored for Kavanaugh when he was a federal choose.

“I’ve by no means seen Washington do something like they did to Brett Kavanaugh,” mentioned Vance. “And his most energetic, most passionate, and I believe the best defender was a terrific senator from South Carolina: Lindsey Graham.”

Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks at a Republican dinner in Lima, Ohio.Bryan Metzger/Insider

Simply earlier than the occasion, Vance and Graham took a handful of questions from the media.

Insider requested the 2 males — each of whom are outstanding examples of Republicans who strongly condemned Trump solely to later turn out to be his loyal cheerleaders — about their assist for the previous president.

“I do not know that we have talked about it,” mentioned Vance, gesturing in the direction of Graham. “My argument is: when a man does an excellent job, you ought to vary your thoughts, as a result of when the info change, that is what considering folks do.”

“Primaries are contested,” mentioned Graham, who additionally sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016. “You realize, all of the opponents of Joe Biden received on board, as a result of he beat them. When Trump beat me, I accepted my defeat, and I believed he was an excellent president on the issues that I care about. So there you go.”

