Lindsey Graham Has Surprising Response About Whether He’d Endorse Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) seems to not be able to endorse Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential run fairly simply but.

Graham turned from certainly one of Trump’s largest critics earlier than the 2016 election into certainly one of his largest boosters, even finally strolling again his short-term criticism of the previous president following his incitement of the lethal U.S. Capitol riot.

However on whether or not Graham would endorse Trump if he introduced a brand new run (as anticipated) at what he’s teased as a significant announcement approaching Tuesday, Politico reported the South Carolina Republican stated: “Let’s see what he says … I’ll inform you after Georgia,” referencing the runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Trump-backed Herschel Walker (R).

Graham’s obvious reluctance to go all in for Trump once more echoes that of different Republicans who’ve urged Trump to postpone throwing his hat into the ring till after the Georgia vote, following the GOP’s worse-than-anticipated leads to the 2022 midterms, which many critics have put all the way down to Trump.

“I feel he must put it on pause. Completely,” former Trump White Home press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated final week of the attainable announcement by her former boss.

That, although, was earlier than Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) win over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada maintained Democratic management of the U.S. Senate.

