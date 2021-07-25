Lindner considers federal election decided | free press

The general election is in about two months. In the midst of the election campaign, everything seems to have been decided — at least according to FDP leader Christian Lindner.

Berlin (dpa) – FDP leader Christian Lindner believes federal elections will be decided two months before the election date. “In my view, as I expected, it is already clear who will move to the Chancellery,” he said in the summer interview with ARD.

The contract to form a government will almost certainly go to the CDU and its candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet.

The question is who will then take on important roles and become Minister of Finance, for example. “I’d be willing to take that on — with respect for the debt brake, with the clear statement that taxes shouldn’t be raised in the country with the highest taxes if we want jobs and private investment,” Lindner said.

Union clearly ahead of green and red in the poll

The Union is currently well ahead of the Greens and the SPD in federal election polls. However, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and do not predict the outcome of the election.

As things stand, Lindner sees no real opportunity for a traffic light coalition composed of the Greens, the SPD and the FDP. “I don’t see that there are enough similarities mathematically or politically for a traffic light model,” he said. “I don’t have the imagination what substantive offer Annalena Baerbock could make to the FDP that would be more appealing than the offers Mrs Merkel made four years ago.”