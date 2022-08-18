Yowamushi Pedal’s MC Sakamichi Onoda. Pic credit score: The NHK anime official Twitter account

A brand new key visible for the upcoming Yowamushi Pedal Season 5 anime sequence has been revealed.

The intricate art work for Yowamushi Pedal: Restrict Break depicts MC Sakamichi Onoda and his fellow biking fanatic Sangaku Manami.

Yowamushi Pedal: Restrict Break — What we all know thus far

Simply a few days earlier, the primary PV for Yowamushi Pedal Season 5 was revealed alongside the OP and ED songs. The opening theme is “Hold Going” by Restricted Sazabys and the ending theme track is “PRIDE” by Novelbright.

As beforehand introduced, the Yowamushi Pedal: Restrict Break launch date in Japan is on October 9, 2022.

The anime is being produced by TMS Leisure (Hire-A-Girlfriend) and 8PAN (Fruits Basket the Remaining).

The principle workers is, as follows:

Osamu Nabeshima — director

Hiroyuki Horiuchi — animator

Yukiko Ban — character designer

Kurasumi Sunayama — script author

Yoshio Mizumura and Hiyori Denforword Akishino — mechanic designs

The returning forged members for the Yowamushi Pedal: Restrict Break embrace:

Daiki Yamashita — Sakamichi Onoda

Atsushi Abe — Tōichirō Izumida

Ayaka Suwa — Miki Kanzaki

Daisuke Kishio — Junta Teshima

Daisuke Ono — Masakiyo Dōbashi

Hiro Shimono — Issa Kaburagi

Hiroki Yasumoto — Shingo Kinjō

Hiroyuki Yoshino — Yasutomo Arakita

Jun Fukushima — Shōkichi Naruko

Jun Fukuyama — Komari Kishigami

Junichi Suwabe — Tōji Kanzaki

Kenji Nojima — Yukinari Kuroda

Kentaro Ito — Jin Tadokoro

Koji Yusa — Akira Midōsuji

Kouki Miyata — Terufumi Miyata

Kousuke Toriumi — Shunsuke Imaizumi

Mamoru Miyano — Takuto Ashikiba

Megumi Han — Aya Tachibana

Mitsuhiro Ichiki — Sadatoki Sugimoto

Satoshi Hino — Hayato Shinkai

Showtaro Morikubo — Yūsuke Makishima

Tetsuya Kakihara — Jinpachi Tōdō

Tomoaki Maeno — Juichi Fukutomi

Tsubasa Yonaga — Sangaku Manami

Wataru Hatano — Ryūhō Danchiku

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka — Hajime Aoyagi

Yūichi Nakamura — Kimitaka Koga

Yūma Uchida — Yūto Shinkai

To this point, it hasn’t been determined when followers exterior of Japan will be capable to see the sequence, so keep tuned for future bulletins!

Discotek Media holds the license for the primary two Yowamushi Pedal seasons; Crunchyroll initially streamed the primary three seasons for worldwide audiences. Madman holds the license for the primary two seasons in Australia and New Zealand and initially streamed the sequence through AnimeLab.

The primary Yowamushi Pedal season aired in 2013, the second (Yowamushi Pedal: Grande Highway) — in 2014, the third (Yowamushi Pedal: New Technology) — in 2017, and the fourth (Yowamushi Pedal: Glory Line) — in 2018.

In regards to the Yowamushi Pedal franchise

The anime sequence relies on the eponymous manga (弱虫ペダル, Yowamushi Pedaru) by Wataru Watanabe, which launched in 2008 and remains to be ongoing. As of August 2022, the person chapters have been collected into 78 tankōbon volumes. The manga is serialized in Weekly Shōnen Champion underneath the Shōnen Champion Comics label. Akita Shoten is publishing the sequence.

Mangaka Wataru Watanabe began a spin-off sequence (Yowamushi Pedal: Spare Bike) in 2012. The manga has been serialized in Weekly Shōnen Champion similar to its counterpart.

Yowamushi Pedal is mostly a prolific franchise, spanning a number of anime sequence, movies, a live-action drama, a online game, a live-action film, and quite a few stage performs.

The Yowamushi Pedal stage performs (16 thus far, with one other one within the works) have an extended custom than the anime sequence because the theater model celebrated its 10th anniversary in Might 2022!

The primary stage play premiered at Tokyo’s Galaxy Theatre on February 1, 2012, and the 16th — Yowamushi Pedal: The Cadence! — at Tokyo Theater 1010 on July 5, 2022, and Cool Japan Park Osaka on July 16, 2022.

Yowamushi Pedal follows otaku Sakamichi Onoda who is decided to affix the varsity’s anime membership. Alas!, the membership has been disbanded because of a scarcity of curiosity! Getting down to discover 4 extra members to re-establish the membership, Onoda is noticed using his bicycle by two fellow college students, Shunsuke Imaizumi and Shōkichi Naruko. The 2 are impressed by Onoda’s biking abilities and plan to persuade him to affix the varsity’s bicycle racing membership.

Similar to the best of the sports activities manga/anime — notably, Haikyuu!! and Kuroko’s Basketball which are celebrating their respective tenth anniversaries this yr — Yowamushi Pedal is an exciting experience that leaves nobody unimpressed. Hopefully, we’ll get a global launch date quickly because the Japanese premiere date is quick approaching!