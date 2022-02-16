Liliana is threatening to go on a hunger strike if the charges against Bruno de Carvalho are not withdrawn

Liliana Almeida, a contestant on Big Brother Famosos, has threatened to go on hunger strike if the charges against Bruno de Carvalho aren’t dropped. The singer, who belonged to Non Stop, admitted this hypothesis in the reality show’s confessional.

“I see myself doing something really crazy right now: a hunger strike. I believe that in moments of rupture, when we give even the most precious thing we have, our body and our soul, to a cause, I really believe that it always counts,” he said.

After giving vent to Jorge Guerreiro, the competitor tried to give him a different perspective. “It’s not going to get you anywhere. I understand you. It would be something to mark a position for what’s happening, but then people can ask, ‘So, but she’s inside on a hunger strike instead of being outside to resolve the situation and give voice to the matter? ‘”

Liliana Almeida replied: “I didn’t want him to go through an unfair situation. That’s very unfair. This is driving me insane, this is just ridiculous. I want to tighten their corns like they did with us.”

In addition to several complaints to the ERC and APAV, Bruno de Carvalho was the subject of a complaint by the Citizenship and Gender Equality Commission to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The former Sporting president was banned from the program by public decision on Sunday 13 February. However, he announced that he would return as a DJ.

This Tuesday, Liliana Almeida admitted to leaving home but withdrew despite powerful messages from Bruno de Carvalho. Also read NiT’s chronicle of the Sunday Gala.