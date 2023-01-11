Like a Dragon, Hades, and more

Whereas my Ayaneo 2 overview is on the best way, I needed to spend somewhat time speaking about it in different aspects. Over the previous few weeks, I’ve performed varied video games on this handheld powerhouse. It’s primarily a transportable Home windows 11 machine, and just about something you’ll be able to run on a PC; you’ll be able to run right here. I’ve tried all the pieces from my favourite MMOs to retro RPG randomizers.

I nonetheless have extra testing to do, so the overview is pending. I wish to attempt some tougher emulators on it to check the boundaries of what I can do with the Ayaneo 2. From blockbuster AAA video games to indie hits, right here’s how a large assortment of video games carried out on this handheld.

Testing the efficiency of Hades and 5 different video games on the Ayaneo 2

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Actually, Cyberpunk 2077 was the primary sport I downloaded on my Ayaneo 2 after the setup. After getting Steam put in, that was an instantaneous acquisition. At first, it ran extremely poorly, however so did each different sport I used to be enjoying. As soon as I noticed the system’s decision wasn’t what it needs to be, all of that modified. The very best decision the hand held can use is 1920×1200, and it defaulted to 1920×1080.

So I adjusted that each in-game and in my Home windows settings, and it was like flipping a change. Out of the blue, the sport ran tremendous easily. I had to make use of the “low” default settings, and even with that, the sport seemed fairly. Nevertheless, after that, I went to the AMD FidelityFX Tremendous Decision 2.1 settings and switched it to “Balanced,” with AMD FSR 2.1 Picture Sharpening to .50.

This allowed the Ayaneo 2 to show the sport with stunning graphics and nonetheless play easily. I used to be nonetheless dangerous at firearms on that display screen, however I favor melee builds in Cyberpunk 2077, anyway.

2) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

I used to be baffled that, at first, Yakuza: Like a Dragon ran poorly on the Ayaneo 2. Even after the preliminary decision modifications, the digital camera moved wildly on the appropriate stick, and all the pieces moved like they have been operating via molasses. After a little bit of analysis, I realized the issue, and it was a considerably foolish one for me.

As soon as I swapped the decision to 1280×800, all the pieces, as soon as once more, ran completely. Ichiban blazed via the streets of Ijincho, and fight ran on the pace it was presupposed to. The draw back was that I spent hour doing nothing however enjoying Yakuza as a substitute of doing one thing productive.

That’s not a foul factor, although. The opposite Yakuza video games additionally performed easily on the Ayaneo 2 for me. Yakuza: Like a Dragon performed completely on “Medium” default settings. It performs okay on “Excessive,” however it begins to decelerate at that time.

3) Hades

Hades was the primary sport that ran completely in 1920×1200 on the Ayaneo 2. Because it’s not a sport the place you fiddle with graphical settings, I used to be no less than fearful. Nevertheless, Hades ran completely for the numerous hours that I performed it. The one draw back was that my fingers have been cramped after enjoying!

Gameplay felt sharp and clean, with no lag factors whereas I performed Hades. The controls have been nice, and the sport was simply as stunning as I bear in mind. There isn’t a lot to say about enjoying Hades on the Ayaneo 2 aside from it was glorious. I can decide it up on the hand held and run via a couple of phases with out a drawback.

4) Want for Pace Unbound

Taking part in Want for Pace Unbound at 1920×1200 is the appropriate name, and the driving once more felt good and clean on “Medium” settings. Past that, issues once more slowed down. Don’t take “medium” for being fallacious, although. The sport continues to be beautiful on the Ayaneo 2 display screen.

I didn’t spend a lot time enjoying Want for Pace Unbound, although, as a result of it’s not my cup of tea. It performs effectively, however I’m not good at it. I used to be fearful this sport would decelerate and lag, and at first, it did. That is one other sport the place you needed to regulate the decision barely on the preliminary setup.

5) MMOS – World of Warcraft/Last Fantasy XIV

Okay, video games that use a controller are tremendous – however what about MMOs? I wouldn’t use this to play an MMO, however that doesn’t imply I can’t. World of Warcraft added controller assist moderately not too long ago. I discover it fascinating that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight performed higher on Ayaneo 2 for me.

It acknowledged my sticks and buttons as a controller, whereas Last Fantasy XIV didn’t. I can Bluetooth a PS5 controller to it for Last Fantasy XIV, although. It feels good to maneuver round, and I might play. So long as your web connection is first rate, so was my gameplay.

I might full quests, although it was a little bit of a problem to arrange my controllers for World of Warcraft – so far as mapping goes. I wouldn’t play difficult lessons on these, however if you wish to grind? It needs to be tremendous.

6) SNES Emulation

SNES Emulation on the Ayaneo 2 is picture-perfect. I loaded a number of RPG randomizers – Last Fantasy IV Free Enterprise, FFVI World’s Collide, EarthBound Randomizer, and extra. I needed to improve the display screen dimension for them a bit. The default SNES9X display screen dimension was a trifle on the small facet.

I haven’t carried out additional emulation testing past the SNES period of video games, however I do know emulation is widespread on programs just like the Ayaneo 2. I didn’t need to do any extraneous, distinctive setups. I might effectively run my tracker on the identical display screen – or my PC, if I used to be at my desk – and play no matter sport I felt like.

There are various extra video games to check on the Ayaneo 2, and I’ve a couple of extra in thoughts earlier than I write my full overview of this handheld. That mentioned, I really feel prefer it’s considerably stronger than the Steam Deck, and the built-in 900 GB of arduous drive area – earlier than including a microSD card – meant I might do extra with it proper out of the field.



