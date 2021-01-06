Lignin Market, Share, Trends and Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Lignin is one of the most abundant organic polymers on earth, exceeded only by cellulose. Cellulose is an important structural component of the primary cell wall of green plants. Lignin enhances plant cell wall rigidity, hydrophobic properties and promotes minerals transport through the vascular bundles in plant. In addition, lignin is an important barrier that protects against pests and pathogens. Lignin is commercially obtained during the chemical pulping processes.

“Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market. Our expert team of analysts will provide as per report customized to your requirement.”

Top Companies in the Global Lignin Market: Aditya Birla Group (Domsjö Fabriker), Borregaard LignoTech AB, Burgo Group S.p.A., GreenValue SA, Hubei Aging Chemical Co., Ltd., Ingevity Corporation, Jinzhou Jinri Paper Company Limited, Karjala Pulp LLC, Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Ltd., Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, The Dallas Group Of America Inc., Tianjin Yeats Additive Co., Ltd., UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Vyborg Forestry Development Corporation (VFDC), Wuhan East China Chemical Co., Ltd., Xinyi Feihuang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Lignin Market

Global Lignin Market Segmentation by Product:

– Lignosulfonates

– Kraft Lignin

– Other

Global Lignin Market Segmentation by Process:

– Kraft Pulping

– Sulfite Pulping

Global Lignin Market Segmentation by Application:

– Agriculture

– Animal Feed

– Concrete Additives

– Dust Control

– Metallurgy

– Oil & Mining

– Gypsum Board

– Chemical Processing

Regional Analysis For Lignin Market:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Table of content:

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Methodology

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

Part 5. Global Market for Lignin by Product

Part 6. Global Market for Lignin by Application

Part 7. Global Market for Lignin by Geography

Part 8. Competitive Landscape

Part 9. Key Competitor Profiles

Part 10. Patent Analysis

