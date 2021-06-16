Lightweight Electric Vehicles Set To Boost Automotive Plastic Components Market Sale

The Report on Automotive Plastic Components market discusses the possible outcomes of investment in certain strategies that can be adopted during the forecast period for generating revenues. We at Fact.MR is providing digitalization tools for gathering innovative ideas and interesting insights related to the market.

The main objective of the report is to draw a basic outline of the Automotive Plastic Components market and describe its classification.

The global Automotive Plastic Components market is replete with new growth opportunities and expansion avenues. There has been an increase in the use of products and services falling under the ambit of Automotive Plastic Components, giving a thrust to the growth of the global Automotive Plastic Components market.

Automotive Plastic Components Market: Introduction

Reduction in the weight of vehicle results in less consumption of fuel and improvement in vehicle ergonomics and locomotion. Economic and environmental concerns are rising the need of fuel efficient vehicles.

Use of aluminum or carbon fiber is helpful, but plastic components are making a real difference in design of automotive components in the present scenari

These days, high performance plastic is used for its flexibility, minimal corrosion, safety, comfort, recyclability and substantial design freedom.

The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses.

It is worthwhile to mention that the global Automotive Plastic Components market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

Automotive Plastic Components Market: Segmentation

The global Automotive Plastic Components market is segmented on the basis of material type, application type and sales channel.

By material type the Automotive Plastic Components Market can be segmented as:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC)

ABS

Polyamide (PA, Nylon 6/6, Nylon 6)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

POM (polyoxymethylene)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylic (PMMA)

PBT (polybutylene terephthalate)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate)

By application type the Automotive Plastic Components Market can be segmented as:

Powertrain

Electrical components

Interior furnishing

Exterior furnishing

Under the hood components

Chassis

By sales channel the Automotive Plastic Components Market can be segmented as:

OEM(Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Automotive Plastic Components Market: Key Participant

Some of the leading players in the automotive plastic components market are:

Covestro AG

Borealis AG

Magna International Inc.

RTP Company

Adient

Delphi Technologies

Celanese Corporation

BASF

SABIC

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Automotive Plastic Components Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is leading region in the automotive industries as countries like India, China and Indonesia are expected to exhibit large growth in the automotive plastic components market. Europe being a dominant region in consumer demand for passenger vehicles, is expected to have upsurge in the automotive plastic components market.

North America is anticipated to show growth in the automotive plastic components market, owing to expanding manufacturing base increased investments in modern technology in the automotive industry. Whereas Latin America is expected to have a lesser share in the automotive plastic components market.

Automotive industry in Japan is one the most prominent industries hence automotive plastic components market is expected to thrive in this region. Fast growth in the automotive manufacturing in Middle East and Africa is resulting in automotive plastic components market growth.

Automotive Plastic Components Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand of lightweight automotive components in the automotive industry with the growing production of vehicles to achieve cost-effectiveness in manufacturing and providing vehicles at affordable rates to consumers has been a major driver of the automotive plastic components market.

Emergence of lightweight electric vehicles with advanced plastic components are set to boost the automotive plastic components market.

As high performance plastic is expensive as compared to aluminum, the market growth can be restrained to an extent with the automotive OEMs vouching for steel and aluminum which are more recyclable and reusable than plastic, thus creating a demand slow down of automotive plastic components.

