Lighting Control System Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025 | Philips Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, Enlighted Inc.

The Lighting Control System market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Lighting Control System market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Lighting Control System industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global Lighting Control System market is expected to reach USD 50.06 billion in 2026 from USD 19.69 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 16.99%, during the forecast period 2021-2025.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Lighting Control System Market: Philips Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, Enlighted Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Acuity Brands Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, LSI Industries Inc., Legrand, Control4 Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., and others.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are

New Installation

Retrofit

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Market Overview:

– The improved connectivity and advancements in technologies solutions have increased the adoption of smart lighting controlling system, globally. Wireless technologies, such as ZigBee and bluetooth, have made installations of smart lighting controlling system seamless across various spaces.

– Moreover, the concept of smart cities is also increasing in different regions and this movement is supported by many government initiatives. As a smart city consists of a connected system, the general lighting application in the smart city requires automated lighting systems. These automated lighting systems use sensor-based control systems.

– For instance, in April 2018, the Council of Australian Governments Energy Ministers have announced to replace halogen lamps with LED lamps to improve energy efficiency.

– However, on the flip side, wireless connections can be unreliable at times and ongoing maintenance are the factors hampering the overall growth of the market. The initial set up cost is also high, which is a major challenge in the large-scale adoption of lighting control systems.

Key Market Trends

Smart City Development Initiatives to Drive the market for Smart Lighting

– According to the United Nations Human Settlements Program, cities consume 78% of the world’s energy and Philips also predicted that by 2050, 66% of the population may live in cities, due to urbanization. These have resulted in smart cities, where smart cities rely on IoT, where everything is dependent on each other. From streets lights to traffic signals and beyond. Smart lighting can be a backbone for a smart city network.

– Nowadays, most cities that install new smart lighting or retrofit existing fixtures choose systems that already are equipped with sensor technology or that can be upgraded easily to utilize the advantages of IoT applications.

– For instance, in February 2018, London worked on an innovative lighting strategy that would use smart lighting to cut energy and light pollution, and manage light levels and color at different times of the day.

Regional Analysis for Lighting Control System Market

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Lighting Control System market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The key points of the report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Lighting Control System Market including capacity, product solution and service, cost/profit, demand, and recent development. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2021-2025 market development trends of the Lighting Control System market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Lighting Control System market before evaluating its feasibility.

