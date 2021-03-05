Lighting As A Service Market Global Insights and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Global Lighting As A Service Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The lighting as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Lighting As A Service Market are Every Watt Matters, Lumenix, Stouch Lighting, LEDVANCE GmbH, Signify Holdings, ESB Light Manufacture of LED Luminaires, Enlighted, Inc, General Electric Company, LumenServe Inc, Lighthouse, and others.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Segment to Dominate the Market

– The commercial segment includes the space used for commercial activities like office, stores, etc. Commercial activity is one of the key tangible barometers to track the health of the economy of a region or a country.

– During 2018, commercial space availed globally consumed nearly 18 quadrillions British Thermal Units (Btu) of electricity. With increasing commercial space over the years, it is likely to get increased to almost 20 quadrillions Btu by the year 2025.

– With increasing electricity consumption, various commercial spaces are adopting the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) model, in which the owner pays for the light rather than the equipment that delivers it. The owner buys lighting on a subscription basis over an agreement that offers LED technology lighting with maintenance service.

– Office projects like Michael Best LLC, a full-service law firm in the United States, has incorporated color temperature tuning lighting technology by Hubbell Lighting. The project includes varying lighting conditions depending upon the space and incoming natural light. It contains integral NX sensors that control the lighting system.

– Moreover, various real state players are keen to take up the service, which gives them an extra edge to provide better commercial space to its clients and help to save expenses on the name of electricity bills.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America includes 23 countries, with a cumulative GDP of around USD 24.98 trillion in 2019. The major country with significant development in electricity consumption in the region is the United States, which is adopting various plans to increase the efficiency of the lighting system in the country.

– During 2019, the Trump administration announced its plans to use much more energy-efficient light bulbs to reduce the energy consumption rate and to help in controlling carbon emission, that primarily gets generated in the United States from natural gas-powered plants for electricity generation. As per the plan, all light bulbs sold in the United States must be either LED or fluorescent to meet energy standards.

– Among various projects in the region, Bristol-Myers Squibb in Lawrenceville is one of the prominent efficient lighting projects that include lighting renovation work for office space of 275 thousand square feet. The project used a distributed relay control system and vacancy sensors to harvest daylight in all areas and to reduce the energy consumption of the space.

– Apart from the United States, Canada is another prominent country in the region that is concentrating on electricity conservation and are implementing various lighting standards and service projects. Thus, with the growing implementation of the service with various standards in the region is expected the market in the near future.

