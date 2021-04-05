Light Tower Market Size 2026 Industry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Import and Export Status

Selbyville, Delaware As per the market research report titled ‘Light Tower Market Size By Product, By Lighting, By Power Source, By Technology, By Application, Oil & Gas, Mining, Military & Defense, Emergency & Disaster Relief), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’ available with Market Study Report LLC, global light tower market is expected to acquire noteworthy expansion during 2020-2026, reflecting a valuation of USD 4 billion by the end of the study duration.

Based on product landscape, global light tower market from the stationary light tower segment is projected to register a 5% CAGR through 2026. Increasing smart city initiatives, beneficial attributes of the towers including easy installation process and low maintenance, and escalating demand for lighting of infrastructures such as company campuses, colonies, highways, and roads are propelling the growth of the segment.

With regards to lighting type, the metal halide segment is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to surging demand for cost-efficient lighting systems with long service life and increasing product adoption due to color rendering characteristics.

Speaking of technology, the manual lifting technology segment of global light tower market is set to record a 6% CAGR over 2020-2026. Widespread applications of the technology across various operations such as civil & army activities, emergency/residential situations, and road work among others are favoring the expansion of the segment.

Moving on to the application spectrum of global light tower industry, the construction sector accounted for a 25% revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness robust development during the analysis timeframe. Rising adoption of light towers as multi-functional pieces equipment on construction sites is fueling the product demand in the construction industry.

On the other hand, the emergency and disaster relief application segment is estimated to grow at an 8% CAGR through 2026, on account of increasing adoption of light towers in places with harsh environmental conditions.

According to the regional analysis of the report, Middle East & Africa light tower market is set to witness unprecedented growth over the forecast period. Escalating product demand due to its widespread applications coupled with rapid infrastructural overhaul as well as industrialization, predominantly in Africa are emerging as remunerative opportunities for the growth of regional market.

Prominent players that define the global light tower industry trends include Inmesol SL, Light Boy Co., Ltd., TRIME s.r.l., Youngman Richardson & Co. Ltd., Colorado Standby LLC, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Larson Electronics LLC, Chicago Pneumatic, Doosan Portable Power, DMI Light Towers, Olikara Lighting Towers Private Limited, Progress Solar Solutions, LLC, Atlas Copco Group, LTA Projects, Terex Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Wacker Neuson Group, Aska Equipments Ltd., and The Will-Burt Company.

Question and Answers: Global Light Tower Market

Q1) Which factors are propelling the expansion of global light tower market?

Answer: Rising focus towards achieving energy efficiency, technological advancements in the business sphere, and growing concerns regarding safety at construction sites are augmenting the growth of global light tower market.

Q2) Why is Middle East & Africa light tower market witnessing constant expansion through 2026?

Answer: Escalating product demand due to its widespread applications coupled with rapid infrastructural overhaul as well as industrialization, predominantly in Africa are emerging as remunerative opportunities for Middle East & Africa light tower market through 2026.

Q3) Which organizations have an authoritative status in worldwide light tower market?

Answer: Key participants of worldwide light tower market are DMI Light Towers, Olikara Lighting Towers Private Limited, Progress Solar Solutions, LLC, Atlas Copco Group, LTA Projects, Terex Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Wacker Neuson Group, Aska Equipments Ltd., and The Will-Burt Company among others.

