Light Tower Market || keyplayers Generac Holdings Inc., Terex Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson SE, Aska Equipments Ltd.,

The report “Light Tower Market, By Type (Light Emitting Diode, Metal Halide Lamps, Electrodeless Lamps), By Fuel Type (Diesel Engine, Battery, Solar, and Hydrogen) By Mobility (Mobile, and Stationary), By End User (Construction, Mining, Disaster Relief & Emergency, and Oil & Gas) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global Forecast to 2029″. The light tower market size is projected to grow from US$ 2.1 billion in 2018 to US$ 3.9 billion by 2028. The global light tower market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing activities in construction sites, due to urbanization in the developing countries. Moreover, in addition to the growing infrastructure there have been increasing sports activities and events overall the globe, which is attributed a major driver for the light tower market.

Key Highlights

· In April 2018, Larson Electronics LLC launched a 150W quadpod mounted, explosion-proof LED portable light tower. Where the portable light tower is capable of illuminating an area of up to 9,500 ft with 17,500 lm of bright illumination.

· In April 2018, Larson Electronics LLC launched a five-stage portable light tower notified as a telescoping tower, which is fitted with an integrated IP camera that provide a safe and effective way to monitor secure locations.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global light tower market accounted for US$ 2.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of grade, end user, and region.

· By type the global light tower market is segmented into light emitting diode, metal halide lamps, and electrodeless lamps. The metal halide lamps contribute to the major share and expected to maintain the dominance.

· By fuel type the target market is segmented into diesel engine, battery solar, and hydrogen, where the diesel as a fuel is expected to dominate the light tower market in the fuel type segment.

· On basis mobility the global light tower market is segmented on the basis of mobile and stationary, among which mobile segment is expected to contribute major share and estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast.

· By end user the global light tower market is segmented into construction, mining, disaster relief & emergency and oil & gas. In end user segment the disaster relief and emergency is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast.

· By region, North America light tower market accounted for major revenue share of the global light towers market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 70 market data tables* and 37 figures* on through 140 slides and in-depth TOC “Global Light Towers Market” By Type (Light Emitting Diode, Metal Halide Lamps, Electrodeless Lamps), By Fuel Type (Diesel Engine, Battery, Solar, and Hydrogen) By Mobility (Mobile, and Stationary), By End User (Construction, Mining, Disaster Relief & Emergency, and Oil & Gas) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global forecast till 2029.

The prominent player operating in the global light tower market includes Aerotech Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Terex Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson SE, Aska Equipments Ltd., Ocean’s King Lighting Science & Technology Co., Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. and Allmand Bros., Inc.

