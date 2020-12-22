Light Sensor Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

The growth in the automobile industry and increase in the requirement for consumer electronic devices are the key factors that will drive the light sensor market at a 9.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. At this rate, the revenue accumulated by industry players will rise significantly from $1,456.2 million in 2019. A light sensor detects the infrared (IR) and visible portions of the light spectrum and converts the information received to electrical signals.

The classifications of the market under the function segment are proximity detection, ambient light sensing, gesture recognition, red–green-blue (RGB) color sensing, and IR detection. Among these, the ambient light sensing classification dominated the light sensor market during the historical period (2014–2019) due to the rising integration of light sensors in smartphones for automatic display control.

During the forecast period, the fastest growth will be seen in the proximity detection classification because of the increasing demand for this function in the healthcare and automotive sectors. Based on end user, the market categories include consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and entertainment.

