Light Meter Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Light Meter Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Light Meter market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Light Meter investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Light Meter Market

Konica Minolta Sensing Americas (US), FLIR Systems (US), Sekonic (Japan), Testo SE (Germany), Hioki (Japan), Amprobe (US), KERN & SOHN (Germany), B&K Precision (US), Line Seiki (Japan), PCE Deutschland (Germany), Hanna Instruments (US), among others.

The light meter market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.12%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

Estimates put that approximately 45% of retailers have been exploring indoor farming to meet the rising demand for fresh, sustainable, locally grown food, thus the increasing trend of farm-anywhere is creating a wide opportunity for the light meter market.

– Further, according to the report by Staples, a UK company, in an online survey of 7,000 office workers in October 2018, found that 40% of office workers struggled to work in poor lighting every day. This led to a negative effect on their productivity and health. Thus, to overcome such problems, organizations are moving towards adopting cold-tone lighting for their employees. Such practice is expected to drive the light meter market to maintain the ambient lighting needs in the working environment.

Moreover, the light meter market is also driven by the increasing government regulations worldwide for deploying energy-efficient lightings such as LED lightings. Which in return, is expected to create a need for LED light meters. These light meters are capable to measure ambient, conventional lights apart from the LED lighting types. However, the development of smartphone applications with light measuring capabilities presents a serious challenge to market growth.

Market Insights:

Photography Offers Potential Growth

– The photography industry offers potential growth for the light meter market owing to the benefits such as data provided by a light meter that can help a photographer better understand light and this will enhance the quality of pictures taken.

– Due to the growing demand, companies are coming up with new products to cater the customer demand. For instance, in September 2019, Sekonic Corporation started selling the handheld spectrometer C_800-U for cinematographers and photographers. This is capable to measure measures gamut (Rg) which helps the user better understand how saturated colors will look. Such innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the market.

– Moreover, the increasing trend of posting photographs on social media is propelling the users to click a good quality of pictures and use the light to correct luminescence, which in return is expected to support the market demand.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

The Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted period owing to the increasing government initiatives for horticulture. For instance, according to the Agriculture Ministry of India, India’s production of perishable horticulture crops like fruits and vegetables touched a record of 307 million tonnes in 2017-18 which was 27 million tonnes more than the number of foodgrains harvested in 2016-2017.

– Further, the presence of one of the biggest film industries i.e. Bollywood industry is expected to fuel the market. According to the European Audiovisual Observatory, 1,813 movies produced in 2018 which was the highest among other countries such as China and the United States. Therefore, these factors are adding to the demand for light meters in APAC.

Regions are covered By Light Meter Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

