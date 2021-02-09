Light Meter Market Global Competitive Insights and Top Manufacturers 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Light Meter Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Light Meter market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Light Meter investments from 2021 till 2026.

The light meter market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.12%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Light Meter Market :

FLIR Systems, Sekonic Corporation, Testo SE, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Amprobe Instrument Corporation ( Danaher Corporation), KERN & SOHN GmbH, B&K Precision Corporation, and Others.

Key Market Trends: –

Photography Offers Potential Growth

– The photography industry offers potential growth for the light meter market owing to the benefits such as data provided by a light meter that can help a photographer better understand light and this will enhance the quality of pictures taken.

– Due to the growing demand, companies are coming up with new products to cater the customer demand. For instance, in September 2019, Sekonic Corporation started selling the handheld spectrometer C?800-U for cinematographers and photographers. This is capable to measure measures gamut (Rg) which helps the user better understand how saturated colors will look. Such innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the market.

– Moreover, the increasing trend of posting photographs on social media is propelling the users to click a good quality of pictures and use the light to correct luminescence, which in return is expected to support the market demand.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– The Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted period owing to the increasing government initiatives for horticulture. For instance, according to the Agriculture Ministry of India, Indias production of perishable horticulture crops like fruits and vegetables touched a record 307 million tonnes in 2017-18 which was 27 million tonnes more than the number of foodgrains harvested in 2016-2017.

– Further, the presence of one of the biggest film industries i.e. Bollywood industry is further expected to fuel the market. According to the European Audiovisual Observatory, 1,813 movies produced in 2018 which was the highest among other countries such as China and the United States. Therefore, these factors are adding to the demand for light meters in APAC.

Competitive Landscape: –

– August 2019 – Sekonic Corporation announced the new firmware for C-800 SPECTROMASTER for the cinematographers and photographers. This recent firmware update shows the CCT, LB and CC properties of a preset when chosen in the ToolBox under the Preset Selection menu.

– August 2019 – Gigahertz-Optik GmbH announced an update for its MSC15 devices. The updates include internal memory for the local storage of up to 10 measurements which can be either managed directly by the MSC15 or by the supplied software. In addition, a menu for individually switching on and off the possible display screens has been added.

