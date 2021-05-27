Light Business Jet Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The static and dynamic elements of the companies have been combined in this Light Business Jet market report. This study report examines the competitive dynamics of markets in order to comprehend global competition. This Light Business Jet market report examines the global markets and the expected growth in the years ahead, from 2021 to 2027. In addition, the study contains a synopsis of marketing research methods as well as business opportunities.

On 1 April 2017, there were 22,368 business jets in the worldwide fleet, of which 11.2% were for sale. 5-year old aircraft residual value level is at a 56% of the list price. In 2017, 676 business jets were shipped, led by Gulfstream with $6.56 Billion for 120 aircraft, Bombardier with $5.2 Billion for 140, Cessna with $2.87 Billion (including propeller aircraft and 180 jets), Dassault with $2.42 Billion for 49 and Embraer with $1.35 Billion for 109.

A business jet is a jet aircraft designed for transporting small groups of people. Business jets may be adapted for other roles, such as the evacuation of casualties or express parcel deliveries, and some are used by public bodies, government officials or the armed forces.

Major enterprises in the global market of Light Business Jet include:

Embraer

Pilatus Aircraft

Textron Aviation

Cirrus Aircraft

Bombardier

Honda Aircraft Company

Market Segments by Application:

Domestic Transport

International Transport

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Light Jets

Super Light Jets

Very Light Jets

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Light Business Jet Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Light Business Jet Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Light Business Jet Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Light Business Jet Market in Major Countries

7 North America Light Business Jet Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Light Business Jet Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Light Business Jet Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Light Business Jet Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

