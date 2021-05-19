Ligament Stabilizer Market Will Expand at an Estimated CAGR of 6% During 2017-2026

Ligament stabilizers have been playing crucial role in reconstructive surgeries particularly of cruciate ligaments. Rates of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, over the past few years, have shown dramatic rise in children and adolescents, imparting a marked momentum to the evolution of the ligament stabilizers market. This momentum has been backed by concomitant research in biomechanical evaluation of various ligamentous stabilizers used for injuries of the spine, shoulders, wrists, feet, and knees in the market. Over the past decade, their understanding of the complex anatomy of injured body parts has also helped them gain a stronghold in the global ligament stabilizer market.

Medical device manufacturers are focusing on geographic expansion to meet a wide cross-section of demands in the global ligament stabilizer market. Prominent names include Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, 3M Company, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, Bauerfeind AG, DJO Global Inc., and Össur hf. Several players are evaluating multibody models for new product developments in the market. The global ligament stabilizer market is projected to clock a CAGR of 6% during the period, 2017–2026, and is estimated to reach US$3.5 bn by 2026-end.

Functional Knee Braces Gather Steam, However Acceptance among Athletes Still Low

Among the various types of products in the ligament stabilizer market, functional knee braces and supports have garnered marked popularity in anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL)-injured patients, especially those who suffer with non-contact injuries. Extensive research on improving the isokinetic performance hence the efficacy of these products will catapult their sales in the coming years. Analysts at Transparency Market Research project the sales to account for 40% share among all product types in the ligament stabilizer market. However, their acceptance among athletes is still not significant.

Meanwhile, the sales of foot and ankle braces and supports have over the past few years have been showing steady rise, serving large part of the demands in the ligament stabilizer market.

Complexity of Multiple-Ligament-Injured Knee Reconstructions boost Market

Among the various regions, the epidemiology of multiligament knee reconstruction has become complicated in the developed markets, notably in North America. The complexity of multiple-ligament-injured knee reconstructions in the U.S. and Canada has been presenting considerable lucrative opportunities to medical device manufacturers in the ligament stabilizers market. Together with domestic sales, the regional market has also seen lucrative revenue potential in swelling exports of ligament stabilizers for multiple knee injuries.

These factors will help the North America ligament stabilizer market to exceed revenues of US$1 bn by 2026-end. Rising participation of the populations of the region in sports has also propelled the incidence of ACL injuries, thereby bolstering the demands for ligament stabilizers.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are witness high uptake of ligament stabilizers. The growth is fueled by rising use of ligament stabilizers in post-surgical applications. Huge rate of technological advances in ligament stabilizers will help these regions to offer a robust framework for novel product developments in the overall ligament stabilizers market. A case in point is the use of isokinetic dynamometry method in improving the outcomes in ACL deficient patients.

The global ligament stabilizer market is expected to witness widespread application of ligament stabilizers for treating grade 1 injuries. A majority of sales will come from retail pharmacies. The segment is expected to clock a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2026.

