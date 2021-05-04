LiFi(Light Fidelity) Technology Market 2020-2026 The Future of Wireless By Top Key Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Bytelight, Qualcomm., Panasonic

Li-Fi a wireless communication technology and is a Visible Light Communications system. Similar to Wi-Fi it’s a bidirectional wireless communication technology. Where Wi-Fi uses radio waves to transfer data, Li-Fi uses visible light from LED light bulbs built-in with a special chip. Data is transmitted over Li-Fi by modifying the intensity of a light, basically dimming the light or turning it ON and OFF at a very high speed.

The modifications are so fast that they’re invisible to the human eye. This light is then received by a photo-sensitive detector and demodulated in electronic form. It’s then altered back into a data stream, making it usable for video, audio and other internet tasks.

The analysts forecast the LiFi(Light Fidelity) Technology Market is expected to grow worth of USD +35 billion and at a CAGR +71% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Li-Fi, which is anticipated to augment the overall experience of the operator by its user-friendly interface. With the continuously developing technologies such as, 5G wireless broadband, and Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Li-Fi technology is assured to increase too many more fields of applications such as healthcare, aviation, retail and education, among others and transform all the major industry verticals present in the world today. The LiFi(Light Fidelity) technology market is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Bytelight, Qualcomm., Panasonic, Fujitsu, Renesas Electronics, Lvx System, Oledcomm, Purelifi Ltd., Lightbee Corp., Outstanding Technology, Axrtek, Ibsentelecom Ltd., Supreme Architecture

The research report segments the Global LiFi(Light Fidelity) Technology Market based on its application into facilities, residential, and hospitals, and others. On the premise of geography, the overall market is divided into North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. The research report witnesses that North America will be a key regional market in the overall market.

The research report tries to understand the cutting-edge methodologies taken by merchants in the overall market to offer product separation through Porter’s five forces analysis. Ceaseless innovative headways and the steady penetration of Internet in the remote corners of the world are also accountable for the exceptional development of the Global LiFi(Light Fidelity) Technology Market.

