Life Insurance Market 2021-2028 to Surge at a CAGR of +11% Including Leading Vendors: AXA, Nippon Life Insurance, American Intl. Group, Aviva, Assicurazioni Generali, State Farm Insurance, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Prudential

The U.S. life insurance industry’s average annual growth over the past 10 years has been less than 2 percent in nominal terms and negative in real terms. Meanwhile, the average face value has steadily increased from $110,000 to over $170,000, indicating that life Insurance is failing to reach the middle market.

The Indian financial services sector is a highly volatile sector, influenced by fiscal and monetary policies, government regulations, trade rules, tax changes, and technology changes. The insurance industry in India is regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), which is an autonomous body established in 1999.

The life insurance market in India has valued at INR 4,185 Bn in FY 2017 and is likely to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +11% from FY 2021 to FY 2028. In 2021, India’s share in the global life insurance market was ~2.36% and ranked 10 among 88 countries. The Indian life insurance sector offers around 360 million policies, which is the largest number of policies offered by any insurance sector globally. In this sector, +49% foreign direct investment (FDI) through automatic route is allowed, letting overseas companies buy +49% stake at the domestic insurance companies without prior approval from the government.

Life Insurance Market Size:

In India, the overall market size of the insurance sector is expected to US$ 280 billion in 2020.

Government’s policy of insuring the uninsured has gradually pushed insurance penetration in the country and proliferation of insurance schemes.

Gross premium collected by life insurance companies in India increased from Rs. 2.56 trillion (US$ 39.7 billion) in FY12 to Rs. 7.31 trillion (US$ 94.7 billion) in FY20. During FY12-FY20, premium from new business of life insurance companies in India increased at a CAGR of 15% to reach Rs. 2.13 trillion (US$ 37 billion) in FY20.

Overall insurance penetration (premiums as% of GDP) in India reached 3.71% in FY19 from 2.71% in FY02.

Life insurers reported 14% YoY growth in individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) in October 2020, compared with 4% YoY in September 2020.

The market share of private sector companies in the non-life insurance market rose from 15% in FY04 to 56% in FY21 (till April 2020). In life insurance segment, private players had a market share of 31.3% in new business in FY20

This detailed report on ‘Life Insurance Market’ put together by Report Consultant offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Life Insurance market’. This research report has been evaluated on the basis of various attributes such as manufacturing base, products or services and raw material to understand the requirements of the businesses. Apart from the regional outlook, the report also draws attention to leading industry key players to understand the successful sales strategies of the businesses. Additionally, it also covers various factors which are demonstrated as significant Life Insurance market propellers. For better understanding of the fluctuating trends in businesses, analysts also focus on various attributes, that limit market growth.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Life Insurance Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the Life Insurance market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the idea of markets served, margin of profit, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and alternative factors. The competitive landscape of the Life Insurance market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

