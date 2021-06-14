LiDAR Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players And Industry Trends Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in LiDAR Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and LiDAR industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, LiDAR Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global LiDAR Market is estimated to reach USD 9479 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing use of drones LIDAR application in engineering projects, 3D Imaging technology, technological advancements

LiDAR- light detection and ranging is as is a laser based method wherein light is used in the form of a laser to measure the position or distances of object to the earth. It consists of 3D scanning and laser scanning therefore it can be called as 3D laser scanning. It consists of a laser, a scanner and a specialised GPS receiver. LiDAR provides accurate information, even if there is any disruption. They are now extensively being used by the automobile industry, in self driving cars, as it provides clarity and vision at all times and in all directions.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lidar-market&Somesh

Market Drivers:

Many companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement of lidar devices in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the Lidar market

Rising demand of 3D imaging technology across various application areas, and the increasing adoption of aerial LiDAR systems to explore and detect places, historic details, etc

The increased demand for 3d imagery in areas such as military & defence, topographical surveys, civil engineering, and corridor mapping would expand the growth of this market

The increased use of drones in areas such as defence, aerospace, agriculture would boost the growth of this market

Rising demand for LiDAR in the automobile industry especially used as self-driving cars

Technological advancements in lidar mapping, has increased their applicability and scope

Growing initiative by the government to promote the growth of the LiDAR market

Market Restraints:

High cost of lidar may hinder the growth of the market

Low awareness about the benefits of LiDAR systems

Segmentation: Global LiDAR Market

By Component

Laser Scanners

Navigation & Positioning Systems Global Positioning Market (GPS) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU )

Photodetector Receivers

Camera

High-Precision Clock

Others

By Product Type

Aerial

Ground-Based

UAV

Solid-State

By Service

LiDAR Data Processing Data Acquisition Point Cloud Classification Visualization

Aerial Surveying

Asset Management

GIS Service

Ground-Based Surveying

Mapping & Modeling

By Application

Corridor MappingRoadways Railways Others

Engineering

Environment Forest Management Coastline Management Pollution Modeling Agriculture Wind Farm Precision Forestry

ADAS & Driverless Cars

Exploration Oil & Gas Mining

Urban Planning

Cartography

Meteorology

Police LiDAR

Gaming

Robotics

By Installation

Airborne Topographic Bathymetric

Ground-Based Mobile Static



By Range

Short

Medium

Large

By Image Projection

2D

3D

By End User

Defense and Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry And Agriculture

Mining Industry

Transportation

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Velodyne Lidar, the leader in LiDAR solution provider in USA, entered into an affirmative agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai Nikon Corporation, a Nikon subsidiary, for a multifaceted business alliance, wherein it would manufacture and mass produce lidar for the autonomous and advanced safety global market With this, Velodyne would expand its business line and enhance its lead in the global LiDAR market

August 2018 – Sick AG has developed a new and innovative series of high-precision light detection and ranging sensors, i.e. LMS1000 and MRS1000 infrared LIDAR sensors. With this invention, the company has raised the bar in high-precision and reliable distance sensing and ranging

Competitive Analysis: Global LiDAR Market

Global LiDAR market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LiDAR market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lidar-market&Somesh

Key Market Competitors: Global LiDAR Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Lidar market are Sick AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc., Skylum, Princeton Lightwave, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive LiDAR report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global LiDAR market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of LiDAR market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on LiDAR market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the LiDAR market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in LiDAR market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lidar-market&Somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com