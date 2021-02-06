LiDAR Market Impressive Growth | Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina

LiDAR Market is estimated to reach USD 9479 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Prominent Market Players: Lidar Market Sick AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc.,

“Product definition” LiDAR- light detection and ranging is as is a laser based method wherein light is used in the form of a laser to measure the position or distances of object to the earth. It consists of 3D scanning and laser scanning therefore it can be called as 3D laser scanning. It consists of a laser, a scanner and a specialised GPS receiver. LiDAR provides accurate information, even if there is any disruption. They are now extensively being used by the automobile industry, in self driving cars, as it provides clarity and vision at all times and in all directions.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Lidar Market: Segment Analysis

Global LiDAR Market By Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems, Photodetector Receivers, Others); Product (Aerial, Ground-Based, UAV, Solid-State), Service (LiDAR Data Processing, Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Service, Ground-Based Surveying, Mapping & Modelling), Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Exploration, Urban Planning, Cartography, Meteorology), Installation (Air-borne, Ground based), Range (Short, Medium, Large), Image Projection (2D, 3D), End User (Defense and aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining Industry, Transportation), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

