Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share 2021, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global licensed sports merchandise market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global licensed sports merchandise market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Licensed sports merchandise refers to a wide range of products endorsed by a sportsperson or a sports club. The merchandise majorly includes sports gears, apparel, footwear, accessories, etc. The licensing organizations pay a royalty amount to sports entities for the merchandise sold with the copyrighted logos, designs, and other brandings. Licensed sports merchandise helps in curtailing the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports-related brands and breaches of the respective trademarks.

Market Trends

The growing population of sports enthusiasts, coupled with the rising number of regional and international sports leagues, have fueled the demand for licensed sports merchandise. Additionally, the market is also catalyzed by rapid urbanization, along with the growing popularity of the online retail sector. The emergence of e-commerce has boosted the sales of a wide variety of legitimate premium-quality merchandise along with providing a seamless shopping experience to consumers at competitive prices. Moreover, the increasing penetration of breathable, lightweight, and waterproof sports apparel and accessories has led to their rising adoption as casual and gym wear. Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have further propelled the demand for premium sports products. Besides this, the rising investments in sports licensing across the globe are anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Prada, Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, end-user and geography

Breakup by Product Type:

Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Store

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium

Economic

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Children

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

