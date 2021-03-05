Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Emerging Trends, global Demand and Top Players 2021

The Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global licensed sports merchandise market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market are Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., Puma SE, Adidas AG, Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co. Ltd, VF Corporation, GIII Apparel Group Ltd, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc, and others.

Increased Sports Participation

There was a growth in participation of sports in the last decade, owing to the growing health consciousness leading to increased physical activity, coupled with the demand for more entertainment. The geographical expansion of different sports to various regions and the growing media coverage for different sports has also boosted the market growth. The initiation of multiple sporting leagues and increased fan participation has made the sports sector a powerhouse of unmapped avenues and countless opportunities. The involvement of youth right from the beginning is expected to ensure that the sports industry continues to grow. As the increasing population is part of the working class, a significant share among them is more likely to engage in sports and fitness as a part of recreational activity, which is again associated with the changing lifestyle patterns. Endurance sports have also paved a strong platform for enthusiasts to grasp the varieties in sports goods, thereby accelerating the market.

North America Holds A Prominent Share



The sports merchandise market is at a stagnant stage. The region holds a prominent share in the market. The growing popularity of various games in the region and the participation from the youth have propelled the market growth. Access to the goods also drives consumption in the region. The ease of access is inextricably tied to smartphones empowering consumers with an on-the-go tool that knows no boundaries. The increased visibility of games through different media has been central to the market growth for the past several years. Celebrity endorsements are still a major way of brand promotions. Nike is doing collaborations with designer icon Virgil Abloh. Adidas has singer Beyonce designing shoes and clothes. Puma has movie star Selena Gomez wearing its brand and posting about it on her Instagram account.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

