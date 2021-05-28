Library Management Software Market Based on Current and Future Trends, Developments and Application (Private Libraries, Academic & Education, and Others), and Size (Small, Medium, and Large) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The library management software is an enterprise management and resource planning software used to carry out library functions such as to pay bills, and track item orders received and patrons who have borrowed books. To reduce the complexities in libraries, the universities and non-academic institutions deploy library management software.Rise in need for automation of library functions drives the market growth. In addition, product developments capable of offering convenient library management solutions thereby replacing the existing products fuel the growth further. Solutions that quickly provide mobile access to library-linked content further fuels the market. However, growth in concerns about data security restrains the market growth. Increase in adoption of open-source library management software is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global library management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, service, application, size, and region. Based on deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The service segment includes library automation, barcode generation, transaction management, database management, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into private libraries, academic & education, and others. The size segment includes small, medium, and large. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key players operating in this market are Civica, Innovative Interfaces Inc., ProQuest LLC, Axiell Group, Book Systems, Inc., Capita plc, CR2 Technologies Limited, Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., Sirsi Corporation, and PowerSchool.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global library management software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

