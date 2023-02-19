Liam Neeson Is Right About Disney-Era ‘Star Wars’

Liam Neeson Lucasfilm

Liam Neeson made headlines this previous week when he gave a surprisingly frank remark concerning the present standing of Star Wars. Requested if he would return previous a single latest cameo he did with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, he definitively stated no, and gave his motive:

“No, I’m not,” Neeson stated. “There’s so many spinoffs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the thriller and the magic in a bizarre approach.”

At 70, Liam Neeson could not precisely be the audience for this new Disney period of Star Wars, and is himself the man who had traces midicholorians within the prequels, however that doesn’t imply he’s mistaken, both. I do agree that there’s concurrently each an excessive amount of Star Wars content material and the mistaken variety of Star Wars content material occurring on this Disney interval.

One drawback is the continued reliance on the Skywalker saga and people hooked up characters, which is why the brand new trilogy didn’t land in addition to it may have, because it felt the must be a direct sequel starring the previous faces and their direct descendants.

Different problematic initiatives have been Obi-Wan, which tried to function some kind of prequel redemption, however in the end felt hole and pointless, The Guide of Boba Fett, which took a beloved character and made him bizarre and lame, and Solo, the unneeded prequel that did so poorly Disney stopped making standalone Star Wars motion pictures indefinitely.

Star Wars Lucasfilm

Even The Mandalorian, which has been an shining instance of “good new Star Wars” plenty of the time has not been ready to withstand the temptation to veer again into the Skywalker saga with a weird apart that had a CGI Luke Skywalker briefly coaching Grogu. It was higher when it was steering away from all that, and I’m undecided the way it’s going to go now that it’s turning into a Dave Filoni Rebels sequel collection going ahead with new Bo-Katan plotlines and such.

After all, the 2 initiatives I’m leaving out listed below are those which were dealt with the very best, Rogue One and its prequel collection Andor, which largely depart the Skywalkers behind, and are content material with a single tiny Vader and Leia cameo. Andor doesn’t even have that, and served as a grounded expertise concerning the Empire’s oppression and the beginning of a revolt that was infinitely extra compelling than the rest on this new period. And that was true as a result of it stayed far, distant from the Skywalker saga, regardless of current alongside of it.

Andor Disney Plus

I believe you might even argue that on the planet of video video games, Jedi Fallen Order did an amazing job with a model new Jedi-based story that was very separate from the Skywalkers. That’s the form of story I’d wish to see extra of (and I imagine we might even see Cal himself in dwell motion one among nowadays).

So sure, Neeson is correct. A whole lot of the magic is gone. However initiatives like Andor give me hope that there’s nonetheless a future right here, if dealt with correctly.

Observe me on Twitter, YouTube, Fb and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content material round-up publication, God Rolls.

Decide up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller collection and The Earthborn Trilogy.