Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Expected to Demonstrate Rapid Advancement in Asia-Pacific During 2020-2030

The global lithium ion (Li-ion) battery recycling market is predicted to grow at an 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Besides the declining availability of lithium, the environmental damage caused because of its large-scale mining is also majorly responsible for the soaring popularity of lithium-ion battery recycling all over the world.

The LCO category accounted for the major share of the market in the past and is projected to dominate the market in the coming years as well, owing to the high usage of these devices in portable consumer electronics, such as tablets, laptops, and mobile phones. These energy storage devices further have a number of advantages, including high-voltage discharge, high energy density, and long life, which increase their popularity. The LFP category is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region led the Li-ion battery recycling market in 2019, owing to the presence of a large number of battery recycling companies, majorly in China. In addition to this, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles in Japan, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia is also leading to the growth of the regional market. The further demand for electric vehicles in the region is bound to create high demand for recycled Li-ion batteries during the forecast period.

A key trend being observed in the Li-ion battery recycling market is the limited availability of the lithium metal. Apart from the limited resources of this metal, the mining of Li is highly damaging to the environment, since it causes water pollution. Chemicals produced during the mining process are leaked into the water supply, thereby making it unfit for consumption. Moreover, since there is no alternative no Li as of now, players are focusing on recycling the metal for further use.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Battery Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium-Ion Manganese Oxide

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

By End User