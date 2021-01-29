LG UltraGear 144 Hz super gaming monitor is also on sale

You want a gaming screen that gives you great responsiveness and flawless fluidity. Here is one action that should not leave you indifferent as it is the LG UltraGear.

LG UltraGear: made for games

The LG UltraGear is equipped with a very nice Full HD panel of 1920 x 1080 pixels with a diagonal of 24 inches. We’ve had a nice screen so far, but what stands out is that it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz with just 1 ms latency, making it perfect for gaming. So you have a fluid and engaging picture on top!

With these traits we already have good performance, but this is enhanced by the AMD FreeSync technology which synchronizes the screen and graphics card to avoid tearing and skipping.

This offer includes the HDMI cable and the screen costs 135.90 euros instead of 179.99 euros (recommended price). Of course, we have to react before the price rises or the stock runs out. Otherwise, with the Mi Monitor 1C, we also have a small price on the Xiaomi side.

Why try

Update rate and latency AMD FreeSync compatible Best value for money

