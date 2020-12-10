Levulinic Acid Market Share | Industry Insights By Growth, Size, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Levulinic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global levulinic acid market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Levulinic, or crystalline keto acid, is an organic compound that is found in white crystalline solid form and is soluble in ethanol, diethyl ether, and water. It is obtained from levulose, insulin, or starch by boiling them with dilute hydrochloric or sulfuric acid.

Market Trends

Levulinic acid finds applications across various industries ranging from the pharmaceutical, construction and cosmetic to agrochemical, and food and beverage industries. In the construction industry, phthalate plasticizers are being replaced with levulinic acid for the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as levulinic acid adds flexibility to the product. It is also used in cigarettes to enhance nicotine content. Other than this, the sodium salt of levulinic acid is utilized as a preservative and a skin conditioning agent in cosmetics and personal care products. Apart from this, the usage of levulinic acid has increased in agrichemicals, such as fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, as a green alternative to sulfuric acid. Moreover, the constant research and development (R&D) in the field of chemistry and biotechnology have resulted in the development of bio-based levulinic acid, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Technology:

Acid Hydrolysis

Biofine

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avantium Chemicals B.V., Biofine International Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., GFBiochemicals, Great Chemical Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Simagchem Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., etc.

