Letters of confession surfaced after power outage in Munich | Free press

Last Friday, people in about 20,000 households in Munich suddenly fell into darkness – the power went out. Several dozen power cables were destroyed in a fire. Who is behind it?

Munich (dpa) – Police are checking a possible confession after the large-scale power outage in Munich. This is the subject of the investigation, a police spokesman said.

According to the letter on the online platform “Indymedia”, the attack on the power and fiber-optic network after the power outage in about 20,000 households on Friday, targeted an armaments company at the Ostbahnhof in Munich.

State security is already investigating suspected political crimes. Investigators suspect arson. The police spokesman did not want to give details for tactical reasons.

About 50 medium voltage cables were completely destroyed by the fire in a digging pit on Friday morning. As a result, about 150 transformer stations were shut down. All households were reconnected to the electricity grid early on Saturday morning.

According to the alleged confession letter, the attack would also have been in response to the planned clearing of the forest box. This is in response to the city council’s decision to collect it and dig gravel there, it said.

