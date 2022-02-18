less than 980 euros for this great gaming laptop with its RTX 3060

Lenovo is a popular computer brand and the latter has also developed its own range for gamers, which it calls Legion. If you game regularly, you need a solid configuration like the Lenovo Legion 5, which is equipped with the latest generation RTX graphics card.

Lenovo Legion 5: a powerful gaming PC with a great screen

The Lenovo Legion 5 is therefore a gaming-optimized laptop PC, equipped with a super 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, that’s not all, since it also has one Refresh rate of 120Hz provides have super fluidity of the picture. It is very valuable for gaming, but also for working or watching videos.

The technical sheet is quite attractive with an RTX graphics card from Nvidia and an AMD processor, a duo that will leave you satisfied.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 Storage: 512 GB in M.2 NVMe SSD Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

To cool this whole little world, Lenovo has developed its own Legion Coldfront 3.0 cooling system to avoid overheating and performance loss during your long games. It consists of a double fan with 4 exhaust ducts to exhaust the hot air.

In terms of functionality, it also has a system that optimizes its performance by identifying the launch of games called Legion AI Engine.

The Lenovo Legion 5 has increased from 1199 to 979 euros. And to play comfortably, we also have a great promotion for a DX Racer gaming chair.

