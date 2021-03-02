Less than 90 euros for the Samsung 2.5 ” 1 TB 870 QVO SSD hard drive

If you find that your computer has become too slow, you can equip it with an SSD such as the Samsung 2.5 ” 1TB 870 QVO. So it will start faster. It will also be able to complete most of your tasks in much less time than before.

Samsung 2.5 ” 1 TB 870 QVO internal SSD: fast and compact

With the internal 2.5-inch SSD from Samsung 2.5 ” 1 TB 870 QVO, you no longer have to complain about your computer. Once you have it installed, you can enjoy the high read speed of 560MB / s. In terms of write speed, this SSD is also lightning fast at 530 MB / s. You will therefore be fully satisfied that, according to the manufacturer, the performance has been improved by 15% compared to its predecessor (860 QVO).

And that’s not all ! This internal Samsung SSD is not only fast but also compact. At only 2.5 ” it is easy to install and takes up little space on your desktop PC or laptop. More precisely, its dimensions are 10 x 7 x 0.7 cm for only 46 g. The connection can be made with SATA 6.0 Gbit / s, SATA 3.0 Gbit / s and SATA 1.5 Gbit / s.

Finally, note that with this Samsung 2.5 ” 1 TB 870 QVO SSD you benefit from a more complex ECC algorithm. This makes the performance more stable and you don’t have to worry about the reliability.

Don’t wait any longer to get a faster, smoother PC! Hurry up and buy this Samsung 2.5 ” 1TB 870 QVO internal SSD for € 89.99.

3 good reasons to fall for this SSD?

Fast read and write speeds. 2 year parts and labor warranty. Reliable and stable performance

