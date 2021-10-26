less than 65 euros for these wireless noise-canceling headphones

Apple’s AirPods are arguably the most popular wireless earbuds out there, but there are plenty of others that perform similarly or are even better. Today we found the Huawei FreeBuds 4i, True Wireless Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i: super autonomy and ANC

Huawei is not dead, on the contrary, the Chinese brand is launching products that are still as interesting as we can see with the Freebuds 4I, true wireless noise-canceling headphones that are a very good alternative to AirPods Pro.

Like the competition, we use in-ear devices with ANC, with which you can listen to your favorite music without disturbing ambient noise, but also your films and series. A very practical feature in public transport. And if you want to take part in a conversation, you can also activate the Perception mode, which can be easily set up at the push of a button.

In terms of Freebuds 4I’s autonomy, it can read continuously for 10 hours on a single charge. The box allows for fast charging as they are compatible with fast charging: 10 minutes allows you to recover 4 additional hours. Otherwise the total autonomy is 22 hours.

At a price of 99.99 euros on the market, the Huawei Freebuds 4I are currently 79.99 euros. And to listen to your music at home and to improve the sound of your television significantly, you can find an offer for a Philips soundbar here.

Why crack

Great battery life and fast charging. Active noise cancellation. Value for money

