Less than 63 euros for this 16 GB 3600 MHz DDR4 memory kit

Do you feel limited by the RAM on your desktop PC? Here is a good plan to get your performance boosted with this T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 memory kit.

T-Force Vulcan Z: fast and efficient memory

The T-Force Vulcan Z RAM is primarily intended for performance-seeking gamers. This 2×8 GB kit operates at a frequency of 3600 MHz (PC4-28800). In addition, the manufacturer announces that each of the memory modules has been tested to ensure perfect compatibility and stability on all consumer platforms, whether AMD or INTEL. You can even play with it by boosting performance thanks to support for Intel XMP 2.0 technology, which automates overclocking by selecting a specific profile. However, to take advantage of this, you need to check that your motherboard is compatible.

Latency: CL16-18-18-38 Voltage: 1.35V.

To avoid overheating, the brand opted for an aluminum heat sink. Also note that this RAM is guaranteed for life!

On average, this memory kit costs between 70 and 80 euros, at the moment it is 62 euros. If you’re looking for an external hard drive, we’ve got a lot to do with the 5TB WD Elements too.

Why succumb to this kit?

Performance Lifetime Warranty Value for money

