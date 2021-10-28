less than 500 euros for this great 4K UHD Nanocell HDR10 television

If you are looking for a 4K UHD LED TV with a diagonal of less than 50 inches, you will find a great offer here on the LG 43NANO77, which also uses Nanocell technology.

LG 43NANO77: an affordable 4K UHD smart TV

The LG 43NANO77 has a pretty 43-inch diagonal with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Its panel is of the Nanocell type, an LG-specific technology that offers very good image quality. In addition, this TV is HDR10 and HLG compatible so you have great contrast which is also enhanced by the artificial intelligence of LG ThinQ.

You also have access to many applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney + via webOS 6.0. This allows you to enjoy premium content straight from your TV.

Thanks to the USB ports, you can connect an external hard drive to record your favorite series, films and shows and even use the timeshift function (direct control).

In terms of price, it was 649 euros and has risen to 499.99 euros today, a very good price for this great Nanocell TV in 2021. Then if you want an 8K QLED TV, we have another bargain. .

Why give in to this offer?

NanocellWebOS technology and applications Under 500 euros

