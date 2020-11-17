Less than 500 euros for this 65-inch 4K HDR10 LED TV with Android TV

Yesterday we offered you a 4K LED television from Toshiba with Android TV with a diagonal of 50 inches for less than 300 euros. Today the 65-inch model is available for less than 500 euros!

Toshiba 65UA2063DG: Android TV on the big screen for its applications

The Toshiba 65UA2063DG is a connected television with Android TV. You can therefore install the applications of your choice like Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and many others like Spotify and Deezer. You can control it from the remote control or from your smartphone using the Google Assistant.

This model has a diagonal of 164 cm (65 inches) and 4K UHD resolution that is compatible with HDR (HDR10, HDR HLG) and Dolby Vision. So with this TV you have a nice picture.

In terms of connectivity, this can be done via wifi or bluetooth.

Usually this model is listed for 599 euros, but right now they are getting 100 euros off so you can have it for 499 euros.

Why are you being seduced?

Large diagonal HDR and Dolby Vision compatibility. Great price

