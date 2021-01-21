Less than 50 euros for the Logitech MX Master wireless super mouse

The Logitech MX Master is a great wireless mouse that offers not only high performance but also excellent ergonomics. The latter is also available in stores. So take advantage of it!

Logitech MX Master: a comfortable wireless mouse

The Logitech MX Master is a wireless mouse that, thanks to its special shape, offers unparalleled ergonomics for right-handers. In addition, it is very precise thanks to its Deerfield laser sensor (4000 DPI). It can even be used on almost any surface, including glass!

It has 5 fully programmable buttons and 2 dials. The first is at the top for vertical scrolling and the second is at the thumb retraction for horizontal scrolling. This is essential when working on large documents or photos.

Pairing is via bluetooth so you can use it on a smartphone and tablet or via the small USB dongle if you don’t have bluetooth on your PC.

In terms of autonomy, Logitech announces no less than 40 days with its built-in battery. In addition, it is compatible with fast reloading. 4 minutes for 1 day.

While it was 89 euros, it has just gone to 49.99 euros, a very good price for this high-quality wireless mouse. It can be very interesting once you have decided on the Asus Vivobook laptop promo.

Why succumb?

Super ergonomic sensor that works on the glass Very practical second wheel

