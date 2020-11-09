Less than 5 euros for this ultra-slim Samsung wireless pad charger

Your smartphone is wireless charging compatible, but you don’t have that type of charger … Here’s a great plan to get the Samsung Pad for less than 5 euros thanks to a great refund offer.

Samsung Pad: a discreet wireless charger

The Samsung Pad is a very discreet wireless charger because it is extremely flat. So you can easily install it on your desk or bedside table. The latter is only 11.9 mm thick and has a diameter of 88 mm. You can even put it in your suitcase or bag.

When you want to use this accessory, simply plug it into a charger via USB-C so that you can charge your smartphone by placing it on top. You will gain space and it will be much more convenient too.

The price is currently 24.99 euros, but there is a right to a refund offer of 20 euros, which means that the mark of 5 euros can be fallen below at 4.99 euros. . You can place a great connected alarm clock from Lenovo next to this wireless charging station.

Why succumb?

Goodbye charging cable Ultra Flat Ridiculous price

