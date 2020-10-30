Less than 49 euros for this Crucial BX500 480 GB SSD

If you need to expand your storage space and improve the speed of your PC, here’s a lot about the Crucial BX500 480GB SSD.

The decisive BX500: a fast and powerful drive

The manufacturer Crucial offers SSD drives with a very good price-performance ratio. In addition, the Micron brand uses 3D NAND memory. In terms of performance, this SSD can achieve read speeds of 540 MB / s and write speeds of up to 500 MB / s! So when you choose the Crucial BX500, you have a reliable, rugged, and powerful drive.

And if you have a laptop and want to change drives, this SSD is only 7mm thick, so it easily fits into the slot provided for it.

For the Crucial BX500 you usually have to count around 60 euros. However, it is currently being reduced by 20% so that it can be displayed at the price of 48.99 euros! And if you want to boost your graphics performance, we have a good plan with a GeForce RTX 3080 O / C.

3 good reasons to crack

Performance Slim laptop design

