Less than 430 euros for this 55-inch 4K HDR PRO LED TV with Android TV

Do you want to change your TV? Here’s an offer not to be missed on the TCL 55EP680. The latter has many arguments to make!

TCL 55EP680: Android TV in 4K!

The TCL 55EP680 TV has a beautiful diagonal of 139 cm (55 inches) and a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (2160p). It also has HDR PRO (HDR10, HDR10 +) and Dolby Vision technologies and Dolby Audio certification.

The big plus of this model is the integration of Android TV with access to the Google Play Store. You can therefore easily install your favorite applications as well as your favorite video services (Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal …). In addition, it has the Chromecast function for wirelessly streaming content from your smartphone or tablet. TCL has also chosen the Google Assistant to be able to control it remotely by voice input from your smartphone or directly with the microphone on the remote control. However, if you prefer Amazon Alexa, it’s compatible too.

In terms of connectivity, the TCL 55EP680 is equipped with:

3 HDMI (2.0b) connections 1 YUV composite connection 1 stereo cinch input 1 headphone output 1 optical output 1 USB A1 connection Ethernet connection

Formerly issued at a price of 661 euros, it’s only 429 euros! And if you want to turn on your lights remotely, you should know that the bulbs associated with the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb are also available.

3 good reasons to succumb to this TV

Android TV Full Connections Unbeatable Price

