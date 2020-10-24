Less than 400 for the excellent Oppo Reno 10X Zoom smartphone (256GB version and Snapdragon 855)

You may want to change your smartphone, especially since we saw a lot of new models for the third quarter of 2020 (iPhone 12, Pixel 5 …). However, they are not cheap. Here is a very nice offer for the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, a high-end phone!

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom: A super powerful zoom

Oppo is establishing itself well in the French landscape with devices that are just as attractive as the others. Today we are concentrating on the RENO 10X ZOOM, a high-end mobile phone with a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Below that is a fingerprint reader that allows you to secure your data and its access.

Under the hood we are in a configuration that will not let you down, even with greedy applications and games:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB with the possibility of expanding it with a microSD card

The RENO 10X ZOOM with a triple sensor on the back and its huge zoom does very well for photos!

48 megapixels, f / 1.7, wide-angle 13 megapixels, f / 3.0, 5x optical zoom, 10x 8-megapixel hybrid zoom, f / 2.2, ultra-wide-angle

For the front we have a 16 megapixel sensor that, thanks to a robust motorized system, comes out of its position when we want to use it.

Finally, this mobile phone includes a 4065 mAh battery with 20 W fast charge.

In previous offers it was around 429 euros, while the original price at release was 799 euros and is now 399 euros, an offer not to be missed!

3 good reasons to choose this smartphone

Powerful X10 Zoom Snapdragon 855 Power Popup Camera for a screen without notch or slap

