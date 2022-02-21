less than 40 euros for this great alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro

The Huawei brand is much more discreet after its glory hours, especially since the USA has decided to no longer grant its trust and to terminate trade agreements. However, the latter still exists and continues to design smartphones, tablets, laptops, PC screens and even wireless headphones. Just today, the FreeBuds 4i are enjoying an excellent discount.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i: great alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro

Huawei has always posed as Apple’s competitor and this is also the case with the FreeBuds 4i, which are True Wireless type wireless headphones. You benefit from a very nice 60% discount since they are at 39.99 euros.

Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, these work without any problems on Android such as iOS or Windows. Once paired, you don’t have to do it again and you can enjoy excellent sound quality. The brand claims to deliver powerful, authentic sound to your ears.

They are also equipped with active noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise and optimize your listening comfort. You’re in your bubble, but it’s possible to turn on Perception mode to hear what’s happening around you and even chat with a person. This is easily activated by maintaining pressure on the touch controls.

Finally, on the autonomy side, we are spoiled with 22 hours with the charging box and otherwise 10 hours on a single charge. To top it off, they are compatible with fast charging and 10 minutes can restore 4 hours of additional listening.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.